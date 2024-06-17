Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $266.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $268.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

