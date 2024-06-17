EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,193 shares of company stock worth $19,475,326. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CI opened at $333.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.