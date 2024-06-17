EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 215 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

