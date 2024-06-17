Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $178.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

