Scarborough Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

