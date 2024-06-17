Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,048,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

