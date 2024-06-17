Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 51,649 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
