Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 2,395 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of ROAM stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

