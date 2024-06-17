Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.47. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $479.26.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

