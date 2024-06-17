Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $2.96 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $138.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
