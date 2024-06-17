Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 896 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,545,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,324,000 after purchasing an additional 269,106 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $556.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.90 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.