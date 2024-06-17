Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 896 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,545,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,324,000 after purchasing an additional 269,106 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $556.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.90 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

