Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 413 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $504.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.42 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,614,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total value of $8,404,112.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,697,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,035 shares of company stock valued at $200,262,054 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

