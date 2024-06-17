Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

