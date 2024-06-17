Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 291,757 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Unum Group worth $91,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unum Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

