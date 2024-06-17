e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,497 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $87,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $192.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

