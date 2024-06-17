Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,862,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

