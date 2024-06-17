Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $87.13 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,739,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920,106 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $87,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

View Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.