Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 465,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

