Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $85.87 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $85,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Textron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Down 0.8 %

TXT opened at $85.25 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.42 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

