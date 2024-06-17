Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $86.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $86,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $95.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

