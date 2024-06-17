Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 298,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Antero Resources worth $90,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 2,966,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,286,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 691,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Select LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,670,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.