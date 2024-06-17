Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $92,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

