iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $91,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $146.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

