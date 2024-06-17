Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

