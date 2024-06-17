Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.25. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

