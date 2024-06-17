PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $114.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

