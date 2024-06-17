Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $549.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $453.17 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

