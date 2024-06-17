Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 398 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $728.58 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.