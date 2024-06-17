Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 642.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after buying an additional 595,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 602,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

