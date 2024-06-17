Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

