Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $763,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,135,000 after acquiring an additional 335,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,933 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

