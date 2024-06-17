Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

