Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 63.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,323 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $503.30 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.37.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

