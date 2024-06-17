Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $4,798,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.