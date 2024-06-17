Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,309,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 3.6 %

MRNA opened at $140.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

