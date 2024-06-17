Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 302 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,511,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $423.86 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $442.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.26 and its 200-day moving average is $405.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

