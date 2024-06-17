Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $47.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

