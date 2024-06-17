Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 216 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

