Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.86 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

