Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

