Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 38,411 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

