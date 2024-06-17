Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Agilis Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,121,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.