Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Position Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

PXF opened at $48.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

