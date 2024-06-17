Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Grows By 10.5%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

FTCO opened at 4.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.30. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 6.77.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

