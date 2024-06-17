Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

