ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of ECRTF stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
