Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Increases By 10.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 2.6 %

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.30.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

