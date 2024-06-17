Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $136.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $140.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 19.5% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 129,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 48.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

