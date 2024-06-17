Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.1 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHRRF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.