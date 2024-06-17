Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
CHRRF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
About Chorus Aviation
