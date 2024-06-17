Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NYSE:BLND opened at $2.45 on Monday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 545,704 shares of company stock worth $1,510,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

